3D Mouse for Second Life

When playing Second Life, do you ever sit and think to yourself, "geez, I really wish that I could do all this pesky moving with only my mouse hand, so I had my other hand free to make my avatar gesture at other players"? Really? Well, then Sandio has a mouse for you. The Sandio 3D Game O2 Mouse lets players of second life move in all directions, fly, and crouch by using the mouse. It can also be used for RTS and RPG games for improved navigation and camera manipulation, or with CAD programs like Google SketchUp.
The mouse will be available for demo at CES, and is on sale in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and China, for $US 79.99.

Sandio 3D Mouse - Your New Generation Input Device [CES Press Room]

