skyeponpsp.jpg Firmware 3.90 hits. Brings Skype! To get, PSP owners access the Network Update. 3.90 also expands support for PSN titles. Though, be aware: the Skype feature is only for Slim & Lite PSP-2000 series. Everyone else, you're shit outta luck. Take that early adopters!
    It's a load of rubbish the PSP Fat & Hevy can't support skype - do Sony make a profit on the PSP itself now?? Because my phone, believe it or not, can do voice calls, and it's got less memory than a PSP (I'm pretty sure) and is far less powerful. Stupid Sony. I mean if you can voice chat while running SOCOM you can do it in a simple menu interface. Blatant lies.

