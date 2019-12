Here's the Stargate Worlds trailer we made some noise about yesterday. I don't know about you, but I subconsciously cried out the "Lame!" in a high-pitched voice as the clip came to an end. Not only is the trailer pre-rendered 3D, it's bad pre-rendered 3D.

Doing my best to keep high hopes for this MMO based on the Stargate universe, but developer Cheyenne Mountain is going to have to do better to impress us.