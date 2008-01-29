Just a quick heads up. Tickets for the Penny Arcade Expo 2008 have gone on sale. Dates run August 29th to August 31st. Last year's PAX made the event North America's largest game festival. Last year's event drew 37,000 gamers, while this year is expected to reach "forty-seven million bajillion people." Can't wait. Early bird three-day badges are going for $US 40. Significantly cheaper than a three-day Disneyland pass! Alrighty, who's going?

