Just a quick heads up. Tickets for the Penny Arcade Expo 2008 have gone on sale. Dates run August 29th to August 31st. Last year's PAX made the event North America's largest game festival. Last year's event drew 37,000 gamers, while this year is expected to reach "forty-seven million bajillion people." Can't wait. Early bird three-day badges are going for $US 40. Significantly cheaper than a three-day Disneyland pass! Alrighty, who's going?
Buy PAX Tickets [Brown Paper Tickets Thanks s7arbuck!]
Just a quick heads up. Tickets for the Penny Arcade Expo 2008 have gone on sale. Dates run August 29th to August 31st. Last year's PAX made the event North America's largest game festival. Last year's event drew 37,000 gamers, while this year is expected to reach "forty-seven million bajillion people." Can't wait. Early bird three-day badges are going for $US 40. Significantly cheaper than a three-day Disneyland pass! Alrighty, who's going?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink