A Man's Story Told Through His Consoles

The Morning News' Todd Levin is embarking on an epic journey. A lifelong gamer, he's recounting his life story (to date) through the videogame consoles he and his family have owned and grew up with. Part 1, which covers 1979-1982, is up now:

The joystick's distinct shape provided me with hours of sophisticated entertainment, especially as I blindly turned the corner of sexual awareness. When Beth Rubenstein came over to "play Atari" in our renovated basement, our gaming would always quickly deteriorate into marathon sessions of hard, closed-mouth kissing—because tongue kissing was disgusting—followed by hilarious hijinks such as me chasing Beth around the weight bench with the joystick tucked between my legs, like Jane Gumb trapped in the world of Tron. I'm not sure who would have been more disappointed to discover that last fact: my parents, who tried their best not to raise a pervert; or my brother and sister, who had no idea they were playing Activision's Pitfall with my surrogate boner.

Since this chapter ends in '82, stay tuned for (hopefully) many, many more of these.

