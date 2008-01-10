A Smart Article On Something Everyone Knows

Yes, yes. Women play video games, we know, we know, blah, blah, blah. As obviously insulting and simplistic as the Lancashire Telegraph's article "Girls Discover Joys of Gaming" could be, it's actually not. It's got nice quotes like this from a "game-her" (geddit?):

As soon as I've got the kids' tea sorted I go on the computer. It's a bit of me' time and a good way to relax. I play on it rather than watch TV and I suppose it's like a hobby. The kids ask Can I have a go mum?' and I say No, this is mum's game.' I suppose I like that it's like visiting a different world. It's escapism.

There's also numbers like this: According to an online poll, 81 percent of women in England's North West are gamers. Take note everyone — not that girls play video games (durr), but this is how you write about it.

