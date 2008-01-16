A Halo 3 Suicide For Lovers

After seeing the Evlmidget25 Halo suicide clip I posted back in late December, Games Radar's Chris Antista took it upon himself to go about creating his own, 2-person suicide, involving multiple plasma grenades, a destroyed vehicle, multiple explosions, and exactly the sort of music I would expect for such an intricate demise. Chris worked his heart out on this video, expending 72 hours and missing a few nights sleep in the process, which just tells me that GR is not working him hard enough. Crack that whip boys!

Ending it all is just the beginning [Games Radar]