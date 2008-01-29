A Medal Of Honour For Console War Veterans

What better way to show you're a survivor of the casualty-heavy Console Wars of the eighties than with this commemorative medal featuring the clear winner of the 8-bit home console conflict, the NES. Sporting an NES controller and signature cross-pad backdrop, the "Console War I" medal from Supermandolini is the "first in a series of limited edition 'pin' medals" that the jeweler has planned.

Cost to you? Just €18.00 (about $US 26) plus shipping from, I believe, Greece. Expect to be chatted up and admonished by real veterans when you wear it!

