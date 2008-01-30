A Peek At The Prince Of Persia Graphic Novel

Last July, we heard a Prince of Persia graphic novel was in the works. Wasn't going to have anything to do with the old games, though. Or the new games, or even the Jerry Bruckheimer movie project. It was just an idea, one which, according to game creator Jordan Mechner was going to "take Prince of Persia back to the mythic roots of the story". If you're interested, this here's a page from it, courtesy of Wired's Chris Kohler.

Check Out The Prince Of Persia Graphic Novel [Game|Life]