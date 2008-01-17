A Safe Replacement For Team Fortress 2's Sentry Gun?

No, not really. But if you could find yourself a rocket launcher that fired giant rubber band balls, a sniper rifle that shot out spit wads and a bunch of willing mates, you could probably re-enact a few of your favourite scenes from Valve's team-based shooter.
If you'd like a slice of reality instead, this gizmo is called the "Disintegrator". It's designed to fire rubber bands at a rate of 40 per second. The weapon holds 288 bands, so you're probably going to empty the sucker quickly if you're not careful.
And boy, it'd be a bitch to reload.
More pictures and a video of the band cannon in action can be found at Gizmodo Australia.
Disintegrator Gun Shoots 40 Rubber Bands Per Second, Provides Vengeance For Nerds [Gizmodo Australia]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink