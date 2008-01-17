The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

A Safe Replacement For Team Fortress 2's Sentry Gun?

bandcannon.jpgNo, not really. But if you could find yourself a rocket launcher that fired giant rubber band balls, a sniper rifle that shot out spit wads and a bunch of willing mates, you could probably re-enact a few of your favourite scenes from Valve's team-based shooter.

If you'd like a slice of reality instead, this gizmo is called the "Disintegrator". It's designed to fire rubber bands at a rate of 40 per second. The weapon holds 288 bands, so you're probably going to empty the sucker quickly if you're not careful.

And boy, it'd be a bitch to reload.

More pictures and a video of the band cannon in action can be found at Gizmodo Australia.

Disintegrator Gun Shoots 40 Rubber Bands Per Second, Provides Vengeance For Nerds [Gizmodo Australia]

