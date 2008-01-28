A Week In Comments

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Otaku Screams, Kicks Counter
Comment by: QuickPick
Nominated by: Anthropomancer

"Why did you tape that picture under Haruhi Suzumiya skirt!! I want to see what is underneath!!! I'm so lonley!"

Wii Fit Has Gone Too Far This Time
Comment by: ajay42
Nominated by: Phinehas

Once, just once, I'd love to see a post that complains that X Brown-Sky FPS #7 has just 'gone too far' in turning gaming into
a dreary repetitive testosterone driven chest beating contest.

I mean, seriously, how many posts away is that Smash Brothers Mushroom Kingdom one? See that? Relax, variety, change... these are
good things.

Doki Doki Majo Manga Out Dirties DS Game
Comment by: Jive238
Nominated by: Darien

Wait, why were you trying to prove these people a witch again? Were they casting hexs and eating lost children or where they minding their own business trying to fit in with normal society till some crazy mofo came along and started groping them?

Times Tirade Claims Xbox is Crack for Kids
Comment by: Cenator C
Nominated by: BPMOmega

Tetris has more plot and drama and character than lets say oh Big Brother and American Idol.

Times Tirade Claims Xbox is Crack for Kids
Comment by: Zerbrechen
Nominated by: BPMOmega

Hmm... Satan's Sudoku sounds more like the easiest form of Sudoku ever to me...

666|666|666
666|666|666
666|666|666
—————-
666|666|666
666|666|666
666|666|666
—————-
666|666|666
666|666|666
666|666|666

I win

Want to nominate comments? Send to tips any insightful or funny comments you read from other commenters. (Read: NOT YOURSELF). Be sure to include the post's URL, the commenter's page, the actual comment and your commenter page.

Also know: Dip into tool territory and we'll ban yer ass. And quick!

