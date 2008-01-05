Ablaze With Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity

The first Sonic Riders was another in the long-line of Sonic the Hedgehog disappointments from Sega, where they jumped the shark on a jet-propelled hoverboard that actually managed to be slower and less maneuverable than some of the characters riding it. Why even bother posting a trailer for the sequel then? *Interdimensional princess Blaze the Cat is why. Of the more recent additions to the Sonic pantheon, Blaze is my hands-down favorite, even if they keep changing her story around to suit their needs. Her royal kitteh-ness is joined by Silver from Sonic: Now Loading for the PS3 and 360 and four other new characters in Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity for the PS2 and Wii, due out next week. There's a good chance the gameplay still sucks, but it'll be a much classier suck with Blaze hanging about.