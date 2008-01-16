Keen to try out a Phoenix Wright-less Ace Attorney, but don't want to risk the expenditure? Capcom sense your hesitation. Which is why they've provided us with this handy flash-based demo of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney! Knock yourselves out, safe in the knowledge your weighty purchasing considerations aren't costing you a dime.
Ace Attorney For Cheapskates
