Ace Bayou Rolls Out New Gaming Rocker

Ace Bayou, a manufacturer of "innovative lifestyle furniture", announced two new gaming chairs at CES, the X Rocker Pro-Series and X Rocker 4.1.

Said to be twice as powerful as the traditional X Rocker chair, both new models come complete with four built-in speakers plus subwoofer, wireless capabilities, and the ability to daisy-chain multiple chairs together (or connect them with other items in the Xfunctional media furniture series). The X Rocker 4.1 also has "true" surround sound, which is designed to let gamers hear more audio clues when immersed in game play. Now, you'll be able to hear when someone's sneaking up on you right before you get fragged in Halo 3! The speakers on the X Rocker 4.1 are also removable.

Ace Bayou will also have some of their pre-existing Xfunctional furniture on display at CES, including the X Pedestal Wireless Home Theatre Chair (US$199.50) and the Evolution Wireless with Battery Pack Chair ($US 149.99). The company also says that their furniture is compatible with most entertainment devices: iPod, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360, PSP, and DVD players. Good for all those times you thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if I could just sit IN my iPod?"