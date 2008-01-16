Activision Speaks: Lacklustre Oz Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dmc4_box_360.jpgYesterday we found out that Australia's version of the Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition would not only cost more than the US bundle, but would contain significantly less goodies.

Snap.

This morning Activision's local presence got back to us about the debacle:

The reason that the Collectors Edition of DMC4 Capcom is publishing outside of US does not contain the DMC anime DVD is due to the age rating. In Europe the DMC anime will have an 18+ rating, but the DMC4 game carries a 16+ age rating. If we were to include the DVD we would have to increase the age rating for the game thereby decreasing our potential audience.

Okay, totally understand this point. However, it doesn't explain why the rest of the US Collector's Edition material ("Making Of" DVD, soundtrack, PC extras) isn't included in the Australian bundle. According to Activision Oz, we'll have to wait for Capcom in the UK to make a statement.

Something else of interest that's come out of all of this is the idea that Activision Australia has little to no control as to how Capcom's games are packaged in our country. This post on Capcom's official forums was spotted by Kotaku US' Oceanic editor Luke Plunkett:

The seperate bundle was the way to go. That way the team could focus on the game and each territories' marketing teams could seperately do what they wanted to do with their CEs without impacting the team.

This is from the typing hands of Christian Svensson, Capcom's VP of strategic planning and business development. What it suggests is that Australia may very well be included the territories controlled by Capcom UK and as such, is powerless in this current situation with DMC 4.

Comments

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    You're not missing out on much as far as the anime goes, it's pretty crappy.

    Anyone know if the game's regioned yet? If not then importing the US CE would probably cost less...

    0
  • Andrew Low Guest

    Ok so the age rating IS understandable, but why the price increase? Oh yeah, were in Australia. Going with kotaku's habit of posting witty pictures to accompany news stories, a picture of a short straw could easily have been used to caption this story.

    0

