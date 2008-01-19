Activision Super Happy About Record Year

Last night's barrage of U.S. sales numbers were so overwhelmingly positive for some companies that they actually crawled out of bed early to crow about it. Heck, Nintendo never went to sleep, staying up all night doing coke with Colecovision and Atari and talking about the good old days.

Activision, perhaps a bit more cautious than their first-party counterpart, shot out an email this morning to point out that they are still the number one U.S. console and handheld publisher for 2007. In fact their market share went up an astounding 7.2 percent to a record 17.7 percent. That astounding jump can be attributed to, mostly, Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock which was the number one title across all platforms in December, and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which was number three.

Robert Kotick, Chairman and CEO, Activision, Inc., commented, "For the first time in our history, we were the #1 U.S. publisher for the calendar year. We are well on our way to delivering sixteen years of record revenue growth and by far our most profitable year ever."

I wonder who they're going to buy next?