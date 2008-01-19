Activision Support Exposes Email Addresses Of Guitar Hero Owners

We've received a handful of messages from upset gamers today who had their personal e-mails exposed to the hundreds, possibly thousands, of recipients of a customer service update from Activision on Guitar Hero III issues. In just one of the e-mails that was forwarded to us, an impressive 860 recipient e-mail addresses were listed in the mail's 'To' field, ensuring that all who received updates on their replacement discs for the Wii version of Guitar Hero III had access to the e-mail addresses of the rest.

That's potentially bad news for consumers, who may have had their personal e-mail information sent to others, opening them up to heavy spamming. It may also be bad news for Activision, as the e-mail blasts may violate the company's online Privacy Policy. That policy states that Activision has "taken steps to assure that all information collected will remain secure and in its original form" and that "Access to all personal information is strictly controlled."

If you're one of the many that have a complaint about Activision's handling of your information, they instruct you to contact the company's Business and Legal Affairs/Privacy Policy department at (310) 255-2000.