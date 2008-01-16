After Ten Years, A Gordon Freeman Figure

Keep. The custom action figures. Coming. This one's the latest from master craftsman Jin Saotome (who we've featured twice before), and finally gives the world a Gordon Freeman action figure. Purists may baulk at the cartoonish, chunky style the good doctor's been portrayed in, but so long as you think of this as a figure from Genndy Tartakovsky's non-existant Half-Life animated series, you'll be OK.
Jin Saotome [thanks Fishballs!]
