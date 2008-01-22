Age Of Conan Pushed Back

Whoah there, Bessie! We know, you're keen as mustard for Age of Conan, but you're just going to have to wait a little bit longer, as Funcom have announced that their upcoming Hyborian MMO has been delayed. Originally due last year, then in March, it's now been pushed back to May to ensure everything's in tip-top working order for the launch (implying, naturally, that it wasn't going to be by March). Need more specific info? It's May 20.

