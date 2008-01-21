The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

AI Learns To Play Games, John Connor Is Now Our Only Hope

mspacman.jpgThe latest Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research contains new information on the future downfall of mankind. In particular, it contains details on a study by which an artificial intelligence was taught how to play Ms Pac-Man by some researchers from Eotvos University, in Hungary. This is a big deal, because previously the only games an AI could be taught were much simpler stuff, like chess (Ms Pac-Man's ghosts don't follow a routine, making it much more complex). By "teaching" it how to prioritise the stuff it's taught after repeated instruction, the AI soon learned the most important thing to do in the game was avoid being eaten by a ghost, and that if the ghosts can be eaten, they should be eaten, because that earns the player points. Taking these to heart, the AI was pitted against 10 pathetic, human fleshbags. Those humans played 5 games each, and their average score was 8064. The AI then played 50 games, and its average score was...8186.
Ms. Pac-Man Plays Herself [Robot News World, via Boing-Boing]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles