Alligator Dual Shock (To Match Our Boots)

Wandering the aisles of foreign OEM companies at CES, you can come across some strange finds. I was fairly proud of spotting the knock-off Boomerang controller, but I also dig this alligator-skinned Dual Shock knock-off. Adding a bit of class to an otherwise dodgy product, like my mom always said, a little faux alligator never hurt anyone.
Sony, the world is now looking at you to produce a reptilian PS3 to match. Don't let us down.
