Alone In The Dark Delayed. Again.

aitd.jpgSure, you know Alone in the Dark 5 is coming. You also probably know that, while the protagonist's name is Edward Carnaby, he has absolutely nothing in common with the original, more dapper Carnaby of the first game. But what else do you know about the game? Not much, I'll tell you, because for a game that was supposed to be coming in March (itself a delay from a 2007 release), we've not heard much new info for a while. So don't act too surprised, then, at news it's been delayed for a second time, this time to September. Bummer.
