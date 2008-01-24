Running around in the dark chopping up tables looks booooooring. We know, the real game will have bad guys, but for now, this trailer, it's booooooooring. All except for that inventory system, actually: finally, a game where an actual objective is to reach into your pants in first-person, in real-time.
Alone In The Dark Trailer Is Dark, Lonely
I gotta say; I like what I see so far.
'Bout time this franchise got a shot in the arm.
The movie did it no favours.