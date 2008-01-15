Along Came An AMD Spider

Back in late December, AMD saw fit to send me one of their new Spider systems, which combines the AMD Phenom Quad-core processor, the new ATI Radeon 3800 series of graphics cards, and AMD's 790FX chipset to create what AMD considers a complete gaming platform, with the processor, chipset, and graphics all created by AMD and designed specifically to work in conjunction with each other. Over the past several weeks I've been putting the system through it's pace, playing copious amounts of Stranglehold and Crysis - which were provided with the system - along with a selection of my own games, including World of Warcraft, The Witcher, and for some stupid reason, Second Life. Yeah - not a game, I know.

What follows is a look at what it is like using this particular system - how it feels to have one at your disposal, and ultimately if it is worth spending upwards of $US 1200+ for a similar system. What you won't find is benchmarks and technical specifications. If you're into that sort of thing, you already know where to go and most likely can look at the system specs and guess how the system is going to perform.

Speaking of which...