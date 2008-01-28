Amazon Drops Wii Zapper to $20

Amazon.com has dropped the price of the Wii Zapper with Link's Crossbow Training to mere $US 20. Of course if you prefer your gun peripherals more gun like, there is also the Nyko Wii Perfect Shot Gun for $US 14.99 although that one doesn't come with a game. Whichever route you decide to take (if any) you will need to add an item or two on to your order to take advantage of the free shipping.

[via GayGamer]