The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Amazon Drops Wii Zapper to $20

zapperwii.jpg Amazon.com has dropped the price of the Wii Zapper with Link's Crossbow Training to mere $US 20. Of course if you prefer your gun peripherals more gun like, there is also the Nyko Wii Perfect Shot Gun for $US 14.99 although that one doesn't come with a game. Whichever route you decide to take (if any) you will need to add an item or two on to your order to take advantage of the free shipping.

[via GayGamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles