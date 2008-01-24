American No More Heroes Manual Is A Black & White Disappointment

The Japanese manual for No More Heroes is great. Done in a vibrant manga/comic book style, it's the kind of icing that Suda's cooky, delicious cake of a game deserved. The American manual, however, is a cheap pile of crap. Black & white paper, boring instructions, it's the Bert to the Japanese version's Ernie. Was saving a buck or two on printing costs really worth the inevitable disappointment, Ubisoft?

No More Heroes...no more awesome manual [Go Nintendo]