An iPhone Game That Doesn't Completely Suck?

Maybe! This is Finger Fracture. Which is an advergame, but it still shows some promise, as it looks like it's taking the iPhones unique features (widescreen, multi-touch) and is actually going to put them to good use. How? On a finger-boarding game. Which controls exactly as you'd imagine. Being an advergame and not a game game, we've no word on release dates (or to be honest if the project's even real), but if time-wasting and cube-gleaming are high on your lists of things to do with your iPhone, some screens and an explanation of the controls are in the gallery below.

Vans Finger Fracture on iPhone [NOTCOT, thanks Mikey!]