Analyst: Sony Dropping PS3 80GB Due To Poor Sales; NPD: LOL! No.

Amid rumours that Sony is planning on dropping the 80GB model of the PlayStation 3, instead allegedly focusing solely on its backwards compatibility-free 40GB model, comes speculation from industry analyst Mike Hickey of Janco Partners as to why. He tells GameDaily "A recessionary environment will likely punctuate the 80GB version's relative and absolute retail sales disappointment" pointing to the lower-priced 40GB model as having better "traction" with consumers.

Not necessarily, says the NPD Group, who later told GameDaily that the $US 100 more expensive 80GB model outsold its lower-end sibling last quarter. The more pricey package may have been more attractive to buyers because of its pack-in software, but still shoots a sizable hole in the theory that the more feature rich PS3 is languishing.

My inner analyst thinks Sony is either keen to introduce another top-tier model, sans Playstation 2 playing capabilities, not wanting the current 80 gigger around to make it even more confusing. Back in your cage, inner analyst.

