The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Analyst: Sony Dropping PS3 80GB Due To Poor Sales; NPD: LOL! No.

fortune_teller.jpgAmid rumours that Sony is planning on dropping the 80GB model of the PlayStation 3, instead allegedly focusing solely on its backwards compatibility-free 40GB model, comes speculation from industry analyst Mike Hickey of Janco Partners as to why. He tells GameDaily "A recessionary environment will likely punctuate the 80GB version's relative and absolute retail sales disappointment" pointing to the lower-priced 40GB model as having better "traction" with consumers.

Not necessarily, says the NPD Group, who later told GameDaily that the $US 100 more expensive 80GB model outsold its lower-end sibling last quarter. The more pricey package may have been more attractive to buyers because of its pack-in software, but still shoots a sizable hole in the theory that the more feature rich PS3 is languishing.

My inner analyst thinks Sony is either keen to introduce another top-tier model, sans Playstation 2 playing capabilities, not wanting the current 80 gigger around to make it even more confusing. Back in your cage, inner analyst.

Sony Ditching 80GB PS3 Due to Poor Sales, says analyst [GameDaily]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles