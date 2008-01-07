And The Top Gamertags For 2007 Were...

Late last week Microsoft let us know what had been the most popular games on their system in 2007. This week, they're letting us know who the most popular gamers were. And by "popular", they mean the ones who'd had their gamertag perved at by the most people, whether online or, less credibly, across forums. The top three you should recognise, but we're just glad "agent arenas", despite his well-publicised problems, still found his way into so many of your hearts.

The Top 25 Gamertags of 2007 [Microsoft][Image: BBC]