The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

And The Top Gamertags For 2007 Were...

gamertag.jpgLate last week Microsoft let us know what had been the most popular games on their system in 2007. This week, they're letting us know who the most popular gamers were. And by "popular", they mean the ones who'd had their gamertag perved at by the most people, whether online or, less credibly, across forums. The top three you should recognise, but we're just glad "agent arenas", despite his well-publicised problems, still found his way into so many of your hearts.
The Top 25 Gamertags of 2007 [Microsoft][Image: BBC]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles