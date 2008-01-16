The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Angelina Buys Ghost Squad For Nephews, Bickering Ensues

vaginapunch.jpgOh boy. Not often we get to write celebrity goss, so you'll excuse me if I get a little giddy at the prospect. According to *ahem* Star Magazine, Angelina Jolie thought it'd be a good idea to send Brad's sister's kids a game for Christmas. So she sent them bad-guy-shooting and lady-bits-punching sim Ghost Squad! Not a good idea.

[Brad's sister]Julie was shocked when Angie sent her children the commando-style video game Ghost Squad. According to a family insider, Julie and her husband Rob sent it back with a note that read, "We don't promote violence in our home."

Julie and Rob "shun these kinds of violent games for kids," says the insider. So when they got the present, it was just too much. It went right back in the box."

Angelina was not pleased. "She was really angry," the insider reveals. "She thinks it's normal and part of being a kid. She even bought Maddox a knife-throwing set and is encouraging him to learn to throw knives!"

Family fueds? Check. Celebrity family fueds? Check. A Wii? Check. CHILDREN THROWING KNIVES? Check. That's a lot of ticked boxes. So far, this is THE story of 2008.
Angelina Jolie insults sister in law with gift of violent game [I Love Gossip, via Game Politics]

Comments

  • Debi Ann Guest

    People, you don't know the Pitt family...they are sweet, loving people and very Christian. Julie was just trying to make a point to Angelina, I'm sure. Apparently, Brad was sleeping when she wrapped the game up and sent it because he knows better than to do that to his sister. She's is an awesome mother and has a degree in child development.
    And I don't ever want to hear anyone call Julie a "bitch" again! She is one of the nicest people I've ever known and I worked side by side with her, been to her house and was friends for 4 years! Angelina needs to listen to her about raising kids, I know I did.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles