Angelina Buys Ghost Squad For Nephews, Bickering Ensues

Oh boy. Not often we get to write celebrity goss, so you'll excuse me if I get a little giddy at the prospect. According to *ahem* Star Magazine, Angelina Jolie thought it'd be a good idea to send Brad's sister's kids a game for Christmas. So she sent them bad-guy-shooting and lady-bits-punching sim Ghost Squad! Not a good idea.

[Brad's sister]Julie was shocked when Angie sent her children the commando-style video game Ghost Squad. According to a family insider, Julie and her husband Rob sent it back with a note that read, "We don't promote violence in our home."

Julie and Rob "shun these kinds of violent games for kids," says the insider. So when they got the present, it was just too much. It went right back in the box."

Angelina was not pleased. "She was really angry," the insider reveals. "She thinks it's normal and part of being a kid. She even bought Maddox a knife-throwing set and is encouraging him to learn to throw knives!"