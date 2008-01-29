Animal Crossing For Wii On For 2008, Says Nintendo

Like Mike said, Nintendo have, via their financial reports, announced some release dates for the coming year. Scrolling down the list of first-party games due in the Japanese market sees familiar titles like Metroid Prime 3, Mario Kart Wii, Battallion Wars 2 and...oh. Animal Crossing! Yes, the mythical, maybe-MMO Animal Crossing. What's encouraging about this news is that Nintendo are at least trying to get it out this year, so we should be seeing/hearing something about the game soon. What's not encouraging is that the game only appears on Japan's schedule, not Europe's or America's.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink