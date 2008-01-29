Animal Crossing For Wii On For 2008, Says Nintendo

Like Mike said, Nintendo have, via their financial reports, announced some release dates for the coming year. Scrolling down the list of first-party games due in the Japanese market sees familiar titles like Metroid Prime 3, Mario Kart Wii, Battallion Wars 2 and...oh. Animal Crossing! Yes, the mythical, maybe-MMO Animal Crossing. What's encouraging about this news is that Nintendo are at least trying to get it out this year, so we should be seeing/hearing something about the game soon. What's not encouraging is that the game only appears on Japan's schedule, not Europe's or America's.