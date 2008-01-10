Another Mobile Gaming Platform No One Will Play

POSDATA and sister company POSBRO announced at CES today that their portable online gaming device for cell phones, the G100, will be coming to America. US consumers can find the WiMAX device on sale late 2008 - early 2009, but the G100 and the WiMAX gaming network will be available and online in Korea early this year. No word yet on what the games will be, but the companies promise a "variety of online game titles... to meet customer's tastes". And why, exactly, do these companies think it will be wildly popular in the US?

The effect of portable online gaming device will be inspiring in US where video game through TV and online game on PC are quite popular among young people. In the near future, they will be playing high quality online games through G100 via mobile WIMAX network.

Huh. Well, it really is a lovely idea, in theory. But judging by how spectacularly the N-Gage failed, and the lukewarm mobile game market in North America, I've got my doubts.

Hit the jump for the press release.

Jan 09, 2008 03:30

POSDATA Launches WIMAX Game Business in US

LAS VEGAS —(Business Wire)— Jan. 9, 2008 Today at CES 2008, POSBRO, POSDATA's subsidiary for mobile WIMAX device, announced the intention to launch mobile WIMAX online game business in the US market.

POSBRO has been developing mobile WIMAX specialised terminal under the brand name of FLYVO, and unveiled the world's first portable online gaming platform, named G100, at WiMAX World USA, Chicago, 2007.

KT, the world's largest mobile WIMAX operator currently servicing more than 100,000 commercial subscribers, already signed a commercial agreement with POSBRO to provide online game service via G100 to KT Wibro network starting early 2008 in Korea.

Continuing this success, the G100 will be launching in US around the beginning of 4Q, 2008, or end of 1Q, 2009, according to POSBRO. The G100 will be demonstrated at SPRINT's booth, in CES this week showing the potential of SPRINT's XOHM(TM) Mobile WiMAX network.

"We're delighted to bring this revolutionary mobile WiMAX device to US market, and it will dramatically change the way people enjoy games and Internet while they're on the move," explained Mr. Joonil Shin, CEO of POSBRO.

"We are pleased that POSBRO is expanding its presence to the U.S. market with its leading on-line game products," Mr. Bin Shen, VP, Product Management and Partnership Development for Xohm. "The development of devices and services like this will demonstrate the power of true WiMAX mobile broadband."

The effect of portable online gaming device will be inspiring in US where video game through TV and online game on PC are quite popular among young people. In the near future, they will be playing high quality online games through G100 via mobile WIMAX network.

POSBRO is currently adding up variety of online game titles which are optimised for G100 platform in cooperation with major game developers to meet customers' various tastes.