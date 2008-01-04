The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Anyone Want To Be In A Mega Man Movie?

megaman.jpgEddie Lebron's an amateur filmmaker. And by amateur, we mean he makes fan flicks. He's "best" known for his unofficial Ghostbusters 3 project, entitled Ghostbusters: Generation, but is now setting his sights on something a little closer to our hobby of choice. Dude's making a Mega Man movie. And he needs your help. Lebron's looking for non-union actors for the project, so if you're a guy between the ages of 18-50, a "perky" female aged 18-24 or an obsessive Mega Man fan who's just gotsta be in on this, roll on up to the auditions being held in NYC on January 12.
Auditions for Non-Union Film - NY [via io9]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles