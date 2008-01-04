Anyone Want To Be In A Mega Man Movie?

Eddie Lebron's an amateur filmmaker. And by amateur, we mean he makes fan flicks. He's "best" known for his unofficial Ghostbusters 3 project, entitled Ghostbusters: Generation, but is now setting his sights on something a little closer to our hobby of choice. Dude's making a Mega Man movie. And he needs your help. Lebron's looking for non-union actors for the project, so if you're a guy between the ages of 18-50, a "perky" female aged 18-24 or an obsessive Mega Man fan who's just gotsta be in on this, roll on up to the auditions being held in NYC on January 12.
