AP's Slagle Moves to SOE PR

Another one bites the dust.

While I'm happy and all for Matt Slagle's move into a job he seems to be really jazzed about, I'm not so thrilled about what it means for games' journalism. As the National Technology and Business reporter for the Associated Press, Slagle was one of the few mainstream reporters out there who really got gaming and it's disheartening to see him leave. We need more people like Slagle covering the biz, not less. At least they still have Lou Kesten. Let's hope the hire someone to work with him on ever-expanding beat.

Jubilant, yet still depressing press release on the jump.

SONY ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT NAMES

MATT SLAGLE AS PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER

Tenured Associated Press Journalist Joins SOE to Oversee PR for SOE Austin

San Diego, CA January 3, 2008 - Sony Online Entertainment (SOE), a worldwide leader in online gaming, has appointed Matt Slagle to the role of Public Relations Manager. Slagle joins SOE from The Associated Press' Dallas bureau where he covered the video game industry for over a decade. In this newly-created role, Slagle will work directly with SOE Austin, the studio responsible for the highly-anticipated DC Universe massively multiplayer online game (MMO) as well as Star Wars Galaxies®. Courtney Simmons, SOE's Senior Director of Corporate Communications, to whom Slagle will report, made the announcement today.

"Having immersed himself with the players and people of video games, Matt brings to SOE an unparalleled understanding of the industry's business and consumers. His valuable perspective and experience will undoubtedly serve us in launching one of SOE Austin's most important franchises in the DC Comics product. We look forward to much success together," said Simmons.

"Transitioning over to SOE creates a unique opportunity to apply my interests and expertise in the video game industry," Slagle said. "As a lifelong gamer who has made a career out of covering the business, I'm looking forward to working on brands as large and influential as the games created by Sony Online."

While the two interacted directly through normal course of business, a posting by Simmons on her Facebook page alerted Slagle to the PR Manager opportunity.

As the National Technology and Business reporter for the AP, Slagle covered industry features, financial and product news for Fortune 500 technology companies. More recently, he also led the AP's national video game coverage, including reviews and industry features. Slagle, who holds a BA in Journalism from Indiana University, began his career in 1997 as an AP editorial assistant.