Are Midway and Eidos Merging Next?

909512147_553b49b72a_o.jpgAccording to a Next-Gen source, Midway and SCi/Eidos are evaluating the benefits of a merger. It's not the first time the two companies have eyed one another up, but given the recent industry pressures to get married combine and conquer as we've seen in famous romances like Blizzivision and EAWare., the idea certainly feels more feasible. Analyst Michael Pacht-Man himself thinks that, while the union wouldn't set the world on fire, the two companies would be financially stronger together than apart. Just imagine the one-two punch of Kane & Lynch and Sinistar.

Source: Midway, SCi/Eidos in New Merger Talks [next-gen] [image]

