Artist Dresses as Pikachu Bride

Art time! Photographer Kimiko Yoshida takes loads of pictures of herself dressed as brides from various cultures. There's a Cyber Bride, a Shinto Bride, a Communist Mao Bride and, yes, even a Pokémon Bride. Swing by her slightly NSFW website (there are art jubbs, you've been warned.) So far, she's done something like 150 brides. Gotta wed 'em all!
Kimiko's Site [Official Site via Pink Tentacle via ectoplasmosis]
