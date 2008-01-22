Assassin's Creed PC to Have Insane Minimum Specs

Not that we were expecting anything less. Tipster Brendan eyed the listing on Ubisoft's support knowledge base. If you're too tired to click through, we've replicated it here for the woozy:

Supported OS: Windows XP / Vista (only)

Processor: Dual core processor 2.6 GHz Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ (Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ or better recommended)

RAM: 2 GB (3 GB recommended)

Video Card: 256 MB DirectX 10.0–compliant video card or DirectX 9.0–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (512 MB video card recommended) (see supported list)*

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0 compliant sound card (5.1 sound card recommended)

DirectX Version: DirectX 10.0 libraries (included on disc)

DVD-ROM: DVD-ROM dual-layer drive

Hard Drive Space: 12 GB

These specifications are neck-and-neck with Crysis' minimums, even a bit beefier in some respects. If the performance of Crytek's FPS on sub-standard hardware is anything to go by, Assassin's Creed on PC will chug on a system with the aforementioned capabilities. Actually, I wouldn't be surprised if it started running in reverse, or simply imploded from the strain.

As always, buyer beware. If you have the option, it might be cheaper to buy an Xbox 360 and the game than to upgrade your PC to play it at speeds above 30fps.

What are the minimum system requirements for Assassin's Creed? [Ubisoft Customer Support, thanks Brendan]