Assassin's Creed PC to Have Insane Minimum Specs

acreed.jpgNot that we were expecting anything less. Tipster Brendan eyed the listing on Ubisoft's support knowledge base. If you're too tired to click through, we've replicated it here for the woozy:

Supported OS: Windows XP / Vista (only)
Processor: Dual core processor 2.6 GHz Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ (Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ or better recommended)
RAM: 2 GB (3 GB recommended)
Video Card: 256 MB DirectX 10.0–compliant video card or DirectX 9.0–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (512 MB video card recommended) (see supported list)*
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0 compliant sound card (5.1 sound card recommended)
DirectX Version: DirectX 10.0 libraries (included on disc)
DVD-ROM: DVD-ROM dual-layer drive
Hard Drive Space: 12 GB

These specifications are neck-and-neck with Crysis' minimums, even a bit beefier in some respects. If the performance of Crytek's FPS on sub-standard hardware is anything to go by, Assassin's Creed on PC will chug on a system with the aforementioned capabilities. Actually, I wouldn't be surprised if it started running in reverse, or simply imploded from the strain.

As always, buyer beware. If you have the option, it might be cheaper to buy an Xbox 360 and the game than to upgrade your PC to play it at speeds above 30fps.

What are the minimum system requirements for Assassin's Creed? [Ubisoft Customer Support, thanks Brendan]

Comments

  • fairplay @Fairplay

    Jesus, 3GB of RAM. Ubisoft seriously need to get their shit together. Not only is this game arse, the 360's specs don't even meet those requirements.
    That alone, would suggest that this game is NOT optimised for PC.

    0
  • Tony Guest

    I have this game on PS3. Good game, but I don't think it's worth buying a new console or videocard upgrade for.

    0
  • ExplodingKayNine Guest

    Nothing but pure laziness, just like most of Ubi's console-to-PC ports.

    0
  • Faenaris Guest

    Holy. Smokes. That is just unreal. This is beefier than Crysis. I'm shocked to be honest. I have all the requirements, except for the dual-core.

    Darn.

    0
  • Mr. Console Guest

    This is why PC gaming is slowly dying. PC ... take your last gaming breathe and slowly slip away beneath the waves of the console generation.

    0
  • MaxDZ8 Guest

    I don't see where is the problem.
    Dual core is standard even on low-end right now. Same applies to RAM. Vidcard is the only thing I could point out but not even this is terribly overkill.
    It's just what a game enthusiast should have right now.

    0
  • MR. PC Guest

    Every few years or so the exact same "PC gaming is dying" cry comes out.

    And has it?

    PC gaming today is more popular than it's ever been so I can't exactly see where your coming from Mr Console.

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    PS3 has 256mb of memory... and yet on the PC it reccommends 3gb?? I know PCs have heaps more overhead, but 12 times? That's a bit much.

    0
  • Ezequiel Guest

    I think they are just trying to hype the consoles...

    0
  • mr console is a noob Guest

    dude, Console are crap compared to PC, i didnt see crysis on console.
    and anyway, PC's have teh internet. (to browse). whislt consoles only have online gaming.
    the reason u like console is either, your too dumb to handle all the buttons on PC or, you are too poor to buy a goood enough PC.
    either way, you shouldnt be saying PC gaming is dying when consoles cant play games like crysis and FARCRY 2 (when it arrives)

    0
  • Poster Guest

    Since when did they let elderly poeple who know nothing about computers into this forum?

    PS3 and 360 can support games like Crysis, check the specs.

    And too dumb to handle all the buttons? You must have no arms then, becuase the Wii is amazing!

    0
  • Will Guest

    I bought Assassins Creed thinking it I would have a good experience, but it lagged at 3/4 settings with my pc and I thought it should take it. Now my motherboard is FRIED in the CPU socket.
    AMD Athlon x2 5600
    NVidia Geforce 8600gts
    3.5GB ram @ 800mhz

    0

