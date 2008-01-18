The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Atari Boss Sees Salvation In Nintendo

iwatasalvation.jpg Patrick Leleu is the boss of Infogrames, which means he's also the boss of Atari. Rather him than me. Speaking with French paper Les Echos, he's been outlining his plans to get both companies back on track. Which involves, obviously, the milking of existing franchises like Alone in the Dark, Test Drive and D&D, but also some new ventures. Like trying to ride the Nintendo wave:

The second thing is our intention to increase our investment in games aimed at the mass market made up of consumers who were introduced to gaming on the DS and Wii.

So...more rubbish Wii shovelware, then? Patrick, you need to think harder.
Atari boss reveals turnaround plans [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles