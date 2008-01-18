Atari Boss Sees Salvation In Nintendo

Patrick Leleu is the boss of Infogrames, which means he's also the boss of Atari. Rather him than me. Speaking with French paper Les Echos, he's been outlining his plans to get both companies back on track. Which involves, obviously, the milking of existing franchises like Alone in the Dark, Test Drive and D&D, but also some new ventures. Like trying to ride the Nintendo wave:

The second thing is our intention to increase our investment in games aimed at the mass market made up of consumers who were introduced to gaming on the DS and Wii.

So...more rubbish Wii shovelware, then? Patrick, you need to think harder.

