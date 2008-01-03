The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Atari Joystick As A Technical Drawing Project

atariplans1.jpgFACT: I did a lot of technical drawing/drafting in high school. I really, really wanted to be an architect! Or an industrial designer. Either/or. In all my time drawing, however, I never thought to draw something...close to my heart. So stupid. Instead of buildings, groups of buildings and stadiums, I should have done what this guy did and turn a "simple" Atari joystick into an industrial design project. Wonderful. Oh, and if you're wondering why an Atari and why it's done by hand and not in AutoCAD or something, it was penned all the way back in 1983.

atariplans2.jpg high school drafting made fun [Technabob]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles