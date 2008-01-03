Atari Joystick As A Technical Drawing Project

FACT: I did a lot of technical drawing/drafting in high school. I really, really wanted to be an architect! Or an industrial designer. Either/or. In all my time drawing, however, I never thought to draw something...close to my heart. So stupid. Instead of buildings, groups of buildings and stadiums, I should have done what this guy did and turn a "simple" Atari joystick into an industrial design project. Wonderful. Oh, and if you're wondering why an Atari and why it's done by hand and not in AutoCAD or something, it was penned all the way back in 1983.

high school drafting made fun [Technabob]