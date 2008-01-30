AMD's Cheese Grater Card Out, Powerful

Remember AMD's new graphics card from CES? The one that processed, sliced and diced? It's ready for purchase. Called the Radeon HD 3870 X2, they're claiming it's nearly twice as powerful as the HD 3870, which was released late last year. Mainly because it is, literally, two HD 3870s strapped to a single board. It will also support DirectX 10.1, has an rrp of around $US 450 and is, according to AMD, the "first graphics processor to break the Teraflop (one trillion floating point operations per second) barrier". Surely an overabundance of flops?