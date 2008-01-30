Remember AMD's new graphics card from CES? The one that processed, sliced and diced? It's ready for purchase. Called the Radeon HD 3870 X2, they're claiming it's nearly twice as powerful as the HD 3870, which was released late last year. Mainly because it is, literally, two HD 3870s strapped to a single board. It will also support DirectX 10.1, has an rrp of around $US 450 and is, according to AMD, the "first graphics processor to break the Teraflop (one trillion floating point operations per second) barrier". Surely an overabundance of flops?
AMD's Cheese Grater Card Out, Powerful
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink