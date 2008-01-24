Australia & Others Will Miss Out On Battlefield Heroes

If you were looking forward to trying out DiCE's Battlefield Heroes, the free-to-play game announced by EA earlier this week, think again. EA Australia has informed us that the game will not be available to audiences outside of the US and Europe.

Which, last time I checked the atlas, included Australia.

Considering the game will be downloadable, I'm not exactly sure how the publisher will enforce this, but I'm sure it'll find a way.

EA was unable to explain why the game won't be released outside the aforementioned territories, but the words "for the moment" were tossed around, so we may see the title eventually. Just not right now.

More news as we get it, but my guess is EA wants to trial the free-to-play model before throwing it out to the world at large.