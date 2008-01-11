Australian Virtual Console Getting Random Japanese Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

doremi.jpgFor some reason known only to themselves, Nintendo are releasing two...unique titles on the Australian Virtual Console. The two games, which were classified on January 7, have never been seen on our fair shores, and a betting man would put good money on you never having seen them, either. The first one's Smash Ping Pong, a Famicom port of Konami's Ping Pong arcade game. The other one's *breath* Do Re Mi Fantasy: Milon no Dokidoki Daibouken, the SNES sequel to Milon's Secret Castle. Could Nintendo be planning another Japan-only Virtual Console love-in similar to last year's "Hanabi Festival"? We can only hope.
