The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bad Taxi Drivers Totally Suck (And Should Quit)

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

I. Am. Blotto. Woke up at 4am. Today, I have been in four, yes four, different cities and ridden Korea's high speed KTX train a total of six times and have interviewed something like five different people. My brain is so mush.

So I am staying at a posh hotel with a spectacular view of Seoul. It's a really famous hotel and sits atop a giant mountain. You'd think that my taxi driver would know how to get from Seoul Station to my hotel. He drove around for almost an hour, asking random people for directions, called my hotel twice and got directions, drove up and down the mountain in circles, went through a tunnel (when everyone was telling him the hotel was on top of the mountain), took me to the Hilton (not my hotel!), before I got out of the cab without paying, flagged down another which got me to my hotel in 15 minutes flat. Is there anything worse than a bad cabbie? Srsly.

I should've gotten out sooner, but didn't have the energy. Man, I am so tired that I feel like Father Time has kicked my face in. My ribs hurt, and it's hard to breath. Tomorrow, I have another hellish schedule. But, I love it — going out, interviewing people, seeing cool stuff. Plus, I'm really enjoying Seoul — nice place, good vibe. Wish I had a moment to take in the city. Hopefully, I'll have time tomorrow night. Tonight? Sleep, deep sleep, and tepid bottled water.

What you (and I) missed:
Free XBLA game as compensation
Service attack?
Kratos in good hands
Enjoy Simpsons game

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles