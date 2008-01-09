Ban Monday is Coming (With Added Witzbold)

The blood letting is coming. And it's going to be bad. Next Monday is, you guessed it, Ban Monday. It's our favorite Kotakuday! While we do welcome the new folks, we also want to warn them. We ban here at Kotaku. Ban like crazy. Ku-razy. So please do not confuse our comment section with your run-of-the-mill forum, boards, blah blah. It's different!

We are always open to ban submissions (oh yes), but next Monday the ban sensitivity on the Hammer will be turned up max. Keep a watchful eye and get those submissions ready to send out next Monday. We'll be back next Tuesday lighter, faster and better. Hope to see you on the other side.