The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Baseball Star Retiring To Work On A (Wait For It) MMO

schilling.jpgVeteran baseball star Curt Schilling is nearing the end of his career. Unlike other baseball stars, however, he won't be retiring to a life of broadcasting, coaching and/or Senate steroid inquiries. No, he's going to retire at the end of next season to work on Copernicus, an MMO currently in development at Schilling's own 38 Studios. And he's not fucking around:

This is my life after baseball. After baseball, I will do nothing except be a father, husband, and run this company.

While Copernicus (a working title) will be occupying his time for the next few years, Schilling also stated he'd love to be "intimately involved in making a baseball game...I will be a part of a company doing a sports game". You can't say the man does not have a plan.
Star pitcher trading baseballs for video games [CNN][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles