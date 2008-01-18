Beat Up on Brian, Geoff, Garnett, Andy and Stephen

Myself and a few other game journalists will be sitting up front during one of the Game Developers Sessions, taking questions, and perhaps abuse, from a room full of game developers.

Up Against the Wall: Game Makers Take on the Press will be hosted by Newsweek's N'Gai Croal and include myself, Spike TV's Geoff Keighley, 1Up Yours' Garnett Lee, Game Informer's Andy McNamara, and MTV News' Stephen Totilo in a session where developers will have a chance to "give game journalists a piece of their mind."

Overview: Developers! For 365 days out of every year, you and your work are under the relentless scrutiny of the media. Today, you get to turn the tables on your inquisitors and put them under the microscope. Moderator N'Gai Croal has solicited a battery of questions from a wide range of developers, which he will then pose to a panel of some of the best wriers and editors covering games today. So if you want more insight into the thinking of top games media—and even get a chance to make them squirm—this panel is for you.

Squirm? Battery? Microscope? Wriers? Sorry that last one's just a typo from the program, but man it sounds like if you have an axe to grind with the media you should come to the Game Developers Conference this year and bring it with you to this session. Or you could, you know, email me.

Up Against the Wall—Game Makers Take On the Press [GDC]