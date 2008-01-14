Beating Air Man, So Sad, So Frustrating, So Great

The only explanation that the clip needs is that it's awesome. Really, really awesome. Hit the jump for the original Japanese version. Likewise, awesome.
Thanks, David!
The only explanation that the clip needs is that it's awesome. Really, really awesome. Hit the jump for the original Japanese version. Likewise, awesome.
Thanks, David!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink