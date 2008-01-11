Beautiful Katamari Rolls Onto PAL Next Month

PAL players! Well, European Xbox 360 owners! Beautiful Katamari is *finally* rolling onto at least European PAL machines this February. We imagine Australia as well. If you've never played a Katamari game, might be worth checking it out. If you have, well. You've already played it, but better.
