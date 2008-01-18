Big Daddy Trudges Into Homes, Looking for Little Girls

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Big-Daddy-1.jpg

Reader Jonathan shot us an email and this photo evidence today to let us know that the replacement Big Daddy figures 2K promised back in August have started showing up on doorsteps. While they don't have any Little Sisters in tow, they are accompanied by fancy Bioshock art books, well worth the wait, I'd say. Check out a glimpse of the art book on the jump and another fancy in-focus one by reader DrcAnjel.

Big-Daddy-2.jpg

bspic3.JPG

