Normally, "humorous" clips that involve executives showing off their acting chops are nothing short of cringe-worthy, an exercise in amateur comic timing. Not this fictional video of Bill Gates' last day of full responsibilities at Microsoft, however, as the solid cameos and moments that capitalise on Bill's inherent geekiness make the head Borg at MS seem hilariously human. Stick around for Bill's blippy wailing on a Guitar Hero II controller. This clip, courtesy of our brothers at Gizmodo, represents but a grain of sand in the vast desert that is their CES 2008 coverage.
Bill Gates Last Day At Microsoft: The Movie
